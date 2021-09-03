Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One Tank Trips: Puppetry Arts Institute

Explore the fun at Puppetry Arts Institute
items.[0].image.alt
Daisha Jones, KSHB
puppetry arts institute
puppetry arts institute
puppetry arts institute
Posted at 5:00 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 06:00:29-04

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Make your own puppet, enjoy puppet shows and take educational tours at Puppetry Arts Institute.

The institute has been open for 20 years and aims to preserve and promote puppetry through education and entertainment for all ages.

When you visit, you will find the Hazelle Rollins Puppet Museum, which holds inventory dating back to the 1930s.

Rollins was a Kansas City businesswoman who owned the world's largest puppet factory.

There are also workshop areas to create your own hand puppet, along with a performance space to view and put on shows.

Puppetry Arts Institute also has monthly puppet shows that use a variety of puppetry, from hand puppets to marionettes.

If you would like to visit, visit the institute's website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources