One Tank Trips: Puppetry Arts Institute

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Make your own puppet, enjoy puppet shows and take educational tours at Puppetry Arts Institute.

The institute has been open for 20 years and aims to preserve and promote puppetry through education and entertainment for all ages.

When you visit, you will find the Hazelle Rollins Puppet Museum, which holds inventory dating back to the 1930s.

Rollins was a Kansas City businesswoman who owned the world's largest puppet factory.

There are also workshop areas to create your own hand puppet, along with a performance space to view and put on shows.

Puppetry Arts Institute also has monthly puppet shows that use a variety of puppetry, from hand puppets to marionettes.

If you would like to visit, visit the institute's website for more information.