One Tank Trips: Shatto Milk Company cheese cave

OSBORN, Mo. — The Shatto Milk Company in Osborn, Missouri, has been in operation since 2003, but the dairy farm has been in the same family for more than 100 years.

From tours to cow milking and samples to education, visitors can get an inside look at how the farm works.

New this year, Shatto is opening their cheese cave to the public, which showcases cheese produced on their farm using only milk from their herd of cows.

Depending on the time of year, they may have five varieties of aged cheese, four cheese curds and two different cheese spreads.

The cheese cave holds approximately 10,000 pounds of cheese every year and is temperature controlled to ensure each cheese ages to its specifications.

At the farm, Shatto's store offers plenty of products as well as an ice cream bar.

Visitors can also schedule a hayride and bonfire, available Friday and Saturday evenings by reservation.

Besides visiting the farm, you can try their home delivery service, which offers fully prepared meals, meats, candles, dog food, Andres chocolates, Roasterie coffee and more.

