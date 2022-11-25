One Tank Trips: Sinkers Lounge in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sinkers Lounge brings nine holes of traditional mini golf and nine holes of tabletop golf to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. At Sinkers, you can play, eat and drink!

When you first walk into Sinkers Lounge , you are immediately immersed in cool vibes.

If you're playing mini golf, it will cost you $15 dollars. You pick out the color golf ball you want and correct club for your height and then you get started with hole number one.

The first three holes are in enclosed spaces that have plenty of selfie opportunities.

The other six holes are in the open space accompanied by cocktail tables and seating throughout so that you can eat and drink while you play.

You can also play tabletop golf for $7 which is a one shot per hole and game, or $20 dollars for both.

To reserve a tee time, visit this link .

