One Tank Trips: Suite Tea

Go glamping with Suite Tea in Kansas City
Suite Tea Co.
Posted at 4:00 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 05:01:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A brand new women-owned company called Suite Tea provides the full "glamping" experience right here in Kansas City.

The glamping takes place at the Watkins C Ranch and they currently have six tents that can host 44 guests per night. Five tents will hold either one queen or two full beds and one tent holds six twin beds.

Each tent will have a generator and there will be private restrooms for guests.

Prices range from $200 to $300 a night.

Suite Tea is partnering with a local spa company to offer spa services to guests. They are also offering horseback riding in partnership with Watkins C Ranch.

The tents are spread out throughout the property and you can choose which location you would like to stay in.

Suite Tea is officially open for booking, visit their website for details.

