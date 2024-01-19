ONE TANK TRIPS: Sweet Cups Rolled Ice Cream

Sweet Cups Rolled Ice Cream is a place where you can get homemade gelato, rolled fresh right in front of your eyes!

Husband and wife duo, Nikole and Da'Juan Hill opened up the shop along Troost Avenue in hopes of bringing not only tasty treats, but also positivity and smiles to the area.

Rolled ice cream originated in Thailand and how it works is you pour an ice cream base; or in Sweet Cups case, a gelato base, onto a cold plate. You can add fruit, candy and other ingredients on the surface.

Sweet Cups takes pride in mixing fresh, local ingredients.

You can also look forward to Sweet Cups on wheels this coming Spring.

For more information, click HERE.

