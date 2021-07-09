One Tank Trips: T-Shotz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — T-Shotz is a locally owned, next-generation golf and entertainment venue located in the Northland.

They opened their three-story facility in October of 2020 and have been working to make sure guests feel comfortable and safe.

You can visit T-Shotz day or night, weekday or weekend, and enjoy swinging the golf clubs regardless of the weather, as they have over 60 climate-controlled hitting bays and suites.

They partnered with TruGolf and Trackman Range to design virtual replicas of some of the world’s most famous golf courses.

Players can pick beginner or expert while playing on their 220-yard targeted driving range.

T-Shotz also offers food from their raw bar or their restaurant that offers hand-crafted, local bites.

There are cocktails along with other gaming options for those who want to take a break from golf or pass the time.