One Tank Trips: The Regnier Family Wonderscope Children's Museum of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Regnier Family Wonderscope Children's Museum of Kansas City has exhibits that focus on science, technology, engineering arts and math.

Visitors will also learn history related to Kansas City which includes weather, barbecue and other staples of the city.

The Children’s Museum of Kansas City, which has been around for over 30 years, teamed up with Wonderscope, Inc. to create a new 30,000-square-feet facility.

There is one-half acre of outdoor fun and eight different hands-on indoor exhibits.

The NatureScape outdoor exhibit reflects Kansas City's diverse environments such as urban, suburban, rural, natural and agricultural.

Wonderscope offers opportunities to create, imagine and get active.

Beyond a person's visit, Wonderscope offers camps, birthday parties and weekly programs.