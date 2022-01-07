One Tank Trips: Urban Air Adventure Park

LENEXA, Kan. — Urban Air is the ultimate indoor adventure park, filled with activities for the entire family to enjoy.

When you first walk in, you notice different activities both on the ground and in the sky.

For those who like to climb, Urban Air has climbing walls, a ropes course and a playground.

For those who enjoy the thrill of heights, they have the "Sky Rider," which is an indoor zip line.

Urban Air has several different trampolines and trampoline activities such as "Wipe Out," basketball, performance trampolines and dodge ball.

During your visit, you can also take part in virtual reality, their "warrior course" and the "Leap of Faith."

With all of the attractions, you may get hungry or thirsty, so they have a cafe to help you out.

There is no age limit but they have an hour of playtime in the early morning hours for younger children on Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit the Urban Air website.

