One Tank Trips: Warm Springs Ranch

Home of the Budweiser Clydesdales
Daisha Jones, KSHB
Posted at 4:00 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 05:00:14-04

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Warm Springs Ranch is the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

They have over 300 acres for their 80 plus horses to roam.

You can tour the ranch, interact with the horses and learn the history of the company.

The facility was built in 2007 and is the only breeding and training facility for Budweiser.

Every Clydesdale has to have bay color, four white legs, a black mane and tail and a white forehead blaze.

If they don't have the specific features, Warm Springs buys, sells and trades, so they are able to work with other breeders that may be looking for different traits.

You'll notice a 1906 Studebaker wagon during your tour which is the wagon that all three traveling teams will pull.

The wagon weighs over 7,000 pounds and takes all eight horses to maneuver.

During the tour, you will learn the process of how they breed the Clydesdales and you'll see their newest foals.

For more information and to book your tour, visit the ranch website.

