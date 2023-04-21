Watch Now
One Tank Trips: Westport International Food Week

The community is invited to Westport International Food Week from April 23 to April 29th. This event showcases the diverse and authentic cuisine from around the world.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 21, 2023
Westport International Food Week allows the community to try different foods from all around the world.

Starting up on April 23 and going all week long to April 29, visitors can experience cuisines from all across the world from six participating restaurants.

The participating restaurants are, Brix, serving Latin American dishes, Ca Va, offering French cuisine, Chewology, featuring Taiwanese cuisine, Chingu, offering Korean street foods,Jerusalem Cafe, serving up Mediterranean cuisine, and Kobi-Q Sushi, showcasing Japanese cuisine.

Each restaurant will offer a special menu during the week that highlight some of their signature dishes and offerings that are true to their culture.

Some of the special menus include an appetizer, entree and dessert or internationally inspired drinks.

For more information on this event or to read more about the history of Westport, click here.

