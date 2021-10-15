One Tank Trips: World's of Fun Halloween Haunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nothing says Halloween like "Haunt," which is why Worlds of Fun is hosting their 15th year of Halloween Haunt.

As you walk through the park to ride your favorite rides, over 400 monsters are lurking in the fog, waiting to scare you.

They offer haunted attractions, with the newest being "Peter Peter, Pumpkin Eater." This spooky attraction tells the story of the 7-foot tall creature that haunts the old woods.

There are plenty of other scare zones that have different characters as well.

For those who have never been to this Halloween event, Worlds of Fun is transformed from a theme park to a scream park, overnight.

Not only can you go on all of your favorite rides and experience different scare zones, but there are also shows, mazes and parades.

New this year is "Haunt Thrilling Thursdays" which is a unique "Haunt" experience for those who love a good scare, every Thursday night during the month of October.

For more information and to get your tickets, click HERE.