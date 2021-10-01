One Tank Trips: Wornall/Majors October ghost programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is said that ghosts roam the halls and haunt the rooms of the historic Alexander Majors house.

Alexander Majors was one of the founders of the Pony Express, and his home was built in 1856.

Majors was married twice and had 13 children, 11 of which survived to adulthood.

Majors died in 1900 and 34 years later his great-granddaughter, Louisa Johnston, bought the house, working to turn it into a historic home.

Majors' son, Benjamin, also lived in the home with Louisa and both of them died there. They are said to still roam the halls and rooms.

Guests have reported hearing voices, staff have reported seeing figures and several paranormal investigations have been interrupted.

While there, guests can participate in a ghost tour, look for paranormal activity or take a history tour to learn more about Alexander Majors and his accomplishments.

