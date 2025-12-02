Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One victim critical in early morning KC house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was reported in critical condition from an early morning Kansas City house fire.

Firefighters were called to 3222 E 26th Street shortly before 8:00 a.m. by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home.

Crews encountered smoke coming from the front door of a single story wood-framed home.

Firefighters used two hand lines to fight the fire, which was brought under control a short time later.

The injured person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause is still under investigation.

