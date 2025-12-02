One victim critical in early morning KC house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was reported in critical condition from an early morning Kansas City house fire.
Firefighters were called to 3222 E 26th Street shortly before 8:00 a.m. by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home.
Crews encountered smoke coming from the front door of a single story wood-framed home.
Firefighters used two hand lines to fight the fire, which was brought under control a short time later.
The injured person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The cause is still under investigation.