One woman dead in late-night Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Lawrence police said one woman is dead after a Wednesday night shooting.

It happened in the 2300 block of West 26th Street. Officers were sent to an apartment there just after 11 p.m.

That’s where they found 30-year-old Lei Ala A. Turner with one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said that Turner died from her injuries despite attempted life-saving treatment.

Investigators have identified a suspect and are trying to find him.

Police said early information indicates that the shooting may have been accidental.

---

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.