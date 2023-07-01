One-year-old child critically injured in Friday afternoon crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A one-year-old child suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in east Kansas City.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at East 70th Street and Walrond Avenue.

Police said a red GMC Yukon was going east on East 70th Street and a white Ford transit van was headed north on Walrond Avenue.

The driver of the GMC Yukon failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and the van struck the SUV, police said.

The SUV overturned and the child, who was not restrained in the vehicle, was ejected.

Three other children were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured.

