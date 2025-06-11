One year out from the FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today marks one year from the FIFA World Cup starting in North America.

The first matches will be played in Guadalajara and Mexico City on June 11, 2026.

Kansas City is one of 16 host cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The first match in Kansas City will be played Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Kansas City is also hoping to host base camps for 3 teams.

Those teams would take over the Sporting KC training facility, the KC Current training facility and Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.

KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer, who is spearheading the Kansas City region’s preparations, has big ambitions for the event’s smallest host city.

With its passionate sports culture, Kramer is convinced Kansas City will shine on the world stage.

“It is part of our fabric and our DNA that we want to prove to the world what we all know — that we can do this,” Kramer said. “Coming out of this, I think there will be not only greater confidence here, but greater confidence and knowledge around the world of what we can do.”

Al Miller/KSHB FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off a little more than a year from now and KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer, who is spearheading the Kansas City region’s preparations, has big ambitions for the event’s smallest host city.

The FIFA World Cup 26 draw will take place in early December.

That will determine which teams are coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for four group-stage matches.

Kansas City will also host two matches in the knockout rounds, including a World Cup quarterfinal.

There will be a news conference at 10 a.m. at Union Station today with more information from KC2026 on Kansas City's World Cup plans.

A member of the KC2026 team is also expected to throw out the first pitch at tonight's Royals game.

