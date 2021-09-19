OPFD battles house fire Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Fire Department crews were called to a house fire in the 8700 block of W. 88th Street Saturday evening just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, first units reported visible smoke from the single-story, single-family home, according to an OPFD news release.

All occupants were safely reported outside of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in the front bedroom of the home.

The fire was under control in five minutes.

While the damage was confined to the bedroom of origin, the entire house suffered moderate smoke damage, according to the release.

One woman was transported to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. OPFD said she is in good condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.