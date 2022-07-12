KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire that set two small abandoned houses ablaze Monday night at U.S. 69 Highway and 172nd Street in Overland Park, Kansas, was fueled by a propane tank on the scene, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Crews also found fireworks and empty alcohol containers on the scene, the department said.

After 10 p.m. Monday, drivers passing by reported the fire to OPFD. Crews identified the two houses on fire.

Firefighters determined that one house was abandoned. The other house had been "completely consumed by fire, making a search untenable," the fire department said in a statement. OPFD says there was no indication of victims, but investigators will work to confirm the information once the debris has cooled.

Firefighters determined that a line from an on-site propane tank was exposed in one of the structures, and was fueling the fire. A release from OPFD says the firefighters allowed the propane to burn itself out due to safety purposes.

OPFD says there was a downed power line near the tank.

A property owner in the area told OPFD that the houses had been vacant for awhile. Firefighters located fireworks and empty alcohol bottles at the site of the structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

