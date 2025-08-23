'Opportunities to meet people': Belton Chamber of Commerce turns 80 years old

BELTON, Mo. — On Friday, members from the Belton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce turned out to celebrate their commitment to business in North Cass County.

"One of the biggest things we do is provide opportunities to meet people," said Executive Director, Dianne Huckshorn.

Brian Luton/KSHB Dianne Huckshorn

The Belton Chamber of Commerce has approximately 350 members across Cass and Jackson County, Missouri.

The membership offers small businesses who may not have a marketing budget a chance to advertise on its platform.

"What you need is different than what the next person needs," she explained. "That connection piece is exactly why you join a chamber. Because you want to do business with somebody you trust, somebody you know. Not just somebody that you Googled and they came up first, second, or third on the list. I want to do business with somebody that I know."

Brian Luton/KSHB Belton Chamber of Commerce 80th Celebration

The Belton Chamber of Commerce also has large-scale members, including QuikTrip and Belton Regional Medical Center.

Huckshorn says they join for something different to give back to the communities they serve.

QuikTrip has a large operation on Belton's north side.

"Those relationships, those partnerships with our member businesses are so important to promote them and get out in the community," she added.

Brian Luton/KSHB Downtown Belton, Missouri

Huckshorn touts the Chamber's success to her dedicated staff and its members.

For more information on the Belton Chamber of Commerce, click here.