Oracle Cerner moves conference that generated Kansas City millions to Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oracle Cerner is set to move a conference that generated millions for Kansas City, Missouri, to Las Vegas, Nevada, VisitKC confirmed Thursday.

Nathan Hermiston, senior vice president of convention sales and services for VisitKC, confirmed the move to KSHB 41 via email.

According to Hermiston, Oracle Cerner notified VisitKC of the move on Thursday.

The conference, formerly known as the Cerner Health Conference, will be co-located with Oracle World Cloud Conference beginning next year.

Hermiston said that at pre-pandemic peak, the CHC filled over 16,000 hotel rooms in the city and generated an estimated $18 million economic impact in the Kansas City region.

"We have celebrated our partnership with Cerner (now Oracle Cerner) and the CHC for many years in Kansas City and while this unquestionably creates a loss for the hospitality industry in Kansas City, Visit KC looks forward to pursuing and welcoming new convention opportunities to Kansas City to take its place," Hermiston said an email.

