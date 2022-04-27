Organ donation creates lifelong bond between 2 Missouri women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri women share a lifelong bond through the gift of an organ.

Holden, Missouri, resident Christine Hertzog was diagnosed with Neuro Endocrine Carcinoma of the pancreas in 2009, which had spread to her liver.

Hertzog needed a liver from a living donor. She posted about her condition on social media.

"I kind of just put out on Facebook, kind of comically, anybody want to be my liver-giver," Hertzog said.

Her post caught the attention of Amy Connell, who knew Hertzog through their daughters' friendship.

Connell decided to get tested and ended up being a match and, after speaking with her family, decided to donate 63% of her liver to Hertzog.

As a mother, Connell said she wanted to help Hertzog get as much time with her kids as possible.

"It's just about giving her life, and I'm just blessed that I was able to do it," Connell said.

The two underwent surgery in June 2013 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The procedure and recovery for both women went smoothly. Hertzog said her liver is doing great and she and Connell remain close friends.

The experience even inspired Connell to become a liver transplant coordinator at Saint Luke's Hospital, where she helps patients before and after transplant.

"I feel like I was meant to be around this environment, just because I've been in this environment, even though I don't share anything about me, but I feel like I can empathize in ways with them that some people can't," Connell said.

She hopes other people will consider being an organ donor or at least learn more about it.

"I think education is huge for people to be more aware of it, I think they don't realize the impact," Connell said.

Thanks to Connell's donation, Hertzog said she's gotten to spend more time with her kids and husband than she thought she would.

"To experience so many more things in life and have that time, it's amazing, and and I love her for it, and I appreciate it very much," Hertzog said.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network, 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Every nine minutes, a new person is added to the waiting list.