Organizers finalize preps for Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite Thursday's weather, organizers says the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on rain or shine.

"We've paraded through rain, we've paraded through snow." said Michelle Kilker, senior co-chair organizer for the parade.

Set up went smooth Thursday, and by Friday morning, the staging areas around the Kansas City Irish center will be packed with floats and the route along Broadway packed with people.

"The Irish have a tendency to exaggerate a little, but we do think it's safe to say we get about 100,000 people who come down every year," said Erin Gabert, a parade committee member.

The big change this year is more vendors and a theme focusing on Kansas City's rich Irish ancestry.

"We chose that because we have such a rich Irish culture in Kansas City that we really wanted to kind of honor that, and bring forward entries that were going to honor that as well," Kilker said.

Last year was big, but the hope this year is making it even bigger.

"This year we just really want to build on that excitement again," Gabert said.

—