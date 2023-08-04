Organizers set for Heart of America Hot Dog Festival in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians won’t be left wanting for things to do Saturday.

Among the offerings is the 2023 Heart of America Hot Dog Festival in Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine Jazz District.

Starting at 3 p.m., the family-friendly festival connects Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the all-American hot dog.

Tickets for the event, which first started in 2013, are available at the NLBM’s website.

Musical performances start at 3:30 p.m. with Jacob Webb and Phylicia Rae, all the way through 9:45 p.m. with Dru Hill.

The festival is a partnership between Kansas City, Missouri, the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund, the state of Missouri and the NLBM.

