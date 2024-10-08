Origin Hotel opens on Kansas City's Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Origin Hotel on the Berkley Riverfront has opened its doors.

The 118-room boutique hotel is located just west of CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current.

“We are excited to be bringing a completely new experience to the Kansas City market,” Jacob Van Winkle, president of Tandem Hospitality, said in a news release.

Origin Hotel

Part of the “authentic immersion” promised to guests includes Show Pony, the hotel’s on-site restaurant.

Set to open later this month, Show Pony is said to provide an “Americana-inspired dining experience.”

Origin guests can tailor their stay to their interests with "curated in-room enhancements."

Fur parents may be interested in the package that includes a pass to Bar K while families may opt-in to the adventure kit for kids, which comes with sleeping bags and a starry night light.

There's also an in-room yoga kit available for anyone looking to workout solo rather than at the "state-of-the-art fitness studio."

Origin Hotel

Guests looking to take advantage of being “at the heart of the action, with easy access to the city’s most celebrated landmarks," can roam KC using the hotel's complimentary bike rentals. Access to the streetcar is also nearby in the River Market.

Throughout the property, local artists and KC-inspired designs will be featured in areas such as the hotel's “grand fountain” at the entrance and the Charlie Hustle retail store.

Origin Hotel

Additionally, the hotel boasts it offers 4,800 square feet of meeting and event space across five “unique and versatile venues” — Berkley Ballroom; Two Birds, One Stone (beer garden); Moonstone (indoor/outdoor space); Emanuel Cleaver II Riverview Room; Port KC Private Dining Room.

The Origin, a Wyndham Hotel, is owned by The Thrash Group and operated by Tandem Hospitality Group.

The hotel is located at 1001 E. Riverfront Drive, KCMO, 64120.

