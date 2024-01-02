Bridges and stadiums dominate 2024 construction projects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new year will bring new development to Kansas City's riverfront.

While the city waits for the Royals to announce the site of their new stadium, a different, new stadium will open in 2024.

The Kansas City Current women's soccer team will open its new stadium in March at Berkley Riverfront Park.

CPKC Stadium is the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team.

Here's a list of other projects opening or getting started near CPKC stadium:

Origin Hotel: A five-story, boutique hotel will open west of CPKC Stadium along the riverfront.

Two Birds, One Stone: A beer garden in Berkley Riverfront Park should open in the summer.

Buck O'Neil Bridge: The Missouri Department of Transportation will open a new Buck O'Neil Bridge by the end of 2024. The bridge takes U.S. 169 Highway across the Missouri River. The $250 million project has been years in the works.

Rock Island Bridge: An old railroad bridge over the Kansas River will open in 2024 as a restaurant and event venue. Located next to Hy-Vee Arena in the West Bottoms, it will offer coffee, bars, music, and more when it opens.