Osawatomie firefighter dies in vehicle crash Monday

Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 28, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Osawatomie firefighter died following a vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the post, Josh Coffelt passed away from injuries he received in the collision. He was not in the line of duty at the time of the fatal crash.

"Our prayers are with his family. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated for his family as well as the OZFD family," the department said in the post.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

