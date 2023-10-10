Osawatomie, Kansas, placed under boil water advisory due to water plant error

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Osawatomie, Kansas' public water supply has been placed under a boil water advisory by the Kansas Department of Health and Education (KSHE) due to a filtration error at the city's water plant.

KDHE says untreated water potentially entered Osawatomie's water system.

Until the advisory is lifted, Osawatomie water supply customers are asked to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using water for cooking. Additionally, any ice coming from a household ice machine should be disposed of and not used until the advisory is lifted.

Dishes and any surfaces that come into contact with food can be cleaned with clean tap water containing one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

According to the city of Osawatomie, the error was instantly reported and corrected, but water samples must be tested by KDHE before the boil water advisory is lifted.

The city says that if tap water is dirty or off-color "flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears."

Bath water does not need to be boiled, but KDHE recommends adult supervision of young children to ensure bathing water is not consumed. People with cuts or severe rashes should ask their doctor if bathing is safe for them.

Osawatomie water supply customers with questions can contact the water system at 913-755-2146 or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

