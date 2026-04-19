Osawatomie Public Library says 'several personal items' taken from staff during storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Osawatomie Public Library says "several personal items" were taken from library staff as the city dealt with severe weather over the past week.

The library served as a storm shelter as hail left behind damage to structures and vehicles.

According to the library, "private belongings that were stored under/within staff desks" were stolen from staff.

"We recognize that stressful situations can bring out the unexpected, but taking personal property is unacceptable and undermines the trust that allows us to open our doors in times of need," The library wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

The library asks that you contact them privately if you have any information about these incidents.

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