KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.

—

On Wednesday, Legionella Test Results provided by a source, were confirmed by the Kansas Department for Disability and Aging Services (KDADS) at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

The report, dated February 21, 2024, states leves were "...out of control," per Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Osawatomie water not impacted after 2024 State Hospital Legionella detection

"This is, this is sad," said Katie Jackson, a former 13-year employee at the State Hospital. "They never told us anything about that."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Katie Jackson

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa has reported extensively on a legislative safety and security audit conducted at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

In September, KSHB 41 reported on a $48 million federal loan and grant the City of Osawatomie obtained through the USDA.

"I believe this will set the course for the next 50 years,” Brett Glendening told the Osawatomie City Council last year.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 City of Osawatomie City Manager Bret Glendening in a Fall 2024 interview with KSHB 41.

The City of Osawatomie's water treatment facility provides water to neighboring rural water districts and the Osawatomie State Hospital.

Water from the city facility is pumped to the state hospital where it is treated locally in what KDADS told KSHB 41 is "not a community water system."

"Water is very important for a community and infrastructure," Osawatomie resident Jeff Dorsett said. "It’s essential to life. It’s a very important public service the city government provides for us.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Jeff Dorsett

The Dorsett's have lived in Osawatomie for just over three decades. His son is a Mental Health Technician at the state hospital and has worked there for three years.

"We moved here for the people," he said.

Jeff told KSHB 41 he's watched the city change over the years and how infrastructure has improved in recent years.

Jake Weller/KSHB Osawatomie Water Plant

"I am very pleased our city council and government have a forward looking mindset," Dorsett added.

While the City of Osawatomie's outdated water treatment facility had it's shortcomings in the past, Dorsett remains confident in the city's management.

"Yes, there’s the occasional inconvenience of the boil water, but that almost is kind of a reassuring thing that they’re keeping on top of things," Dorsett added.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jeff and Sarah Dorsett

The February 2024 inflated Legionella test levels at the Osawatomie State Hospital isn't a concern for Dorsett or his son in terms of drinking water.

He added his son has been employed at the state hospital for the past three years.

While the concern is low for his family, he still believes after reading the Legionella test results, patients and staff should have to right to know.

Jake Weller/KSHB Osawatomie State Hospital

"It's what was done at the time and what would prevent this from happening again," he added. "I would hope that employees would be notified.”

In an email, Osawatomie City Manger Bret Glendening explained there has been some periodic concerns with Legionella in the past. He said, he's unaware of any current issues.

Glendenning went on to add that the City's water system has never had a legionella issue.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa is guided on a tour of the City of Osawatomie Water Treatment Plant.

"We sell water to the state hospital, but once the water passes through the (Osawatomie State Hospital) meter, the water becomes theirs," Glendening wrote. "The legionella is on the state hospital side of the meter, and being a pressurized system, the water with the legionella cannot flow back to the city's distribution system unless we lose pressure. If that were to happen, and the pressure gets low enough, we have to issue a Boil Water Advisory or a Boil Water Order, depending on the circumstances."

To be clear, KDADS told KSHB 41 there is no current legionella issue in the present water system. Glendening is speaking in context that last year's high test levels occurred on the state hospital's side of the system.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Marais des Cygnes River near Osawatomie, KS.

Glendening went on to add that due to the state hospital's size, their distribution is considered a separate water system by the Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE).

KDADS also told KSHB the state hospital's water system is "not classified as a community water system".

A KDADS spokesperson also reported it does not have to create a consumer confidence report per its rating.

"I would expect the same high level of testing and forthrightness, no matter where it is in Kansas," Dorsett added. “I feel the city has been very transparent in giving us warnings and explanations... Having this grant for a new water system is certainly going to help us grow by replacing our aging water system."

KDADS confirmed there were no cases of Legionnaires disease during the February 2024 test period.

KSHB 41 has not received a response from KDADS if staff, patients, and visitors were notified the Osawatomie State Hospital's Legionella test results were testing high last year.