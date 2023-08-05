Watch Now
OSHA investigates death of worker at Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, building

Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 11:48:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OSHA is investigating the death of a worker after an incident at the former AT&T building in Kansas City, Missouri.

Only July 18, a worker employed with Overland Park-based electric utility company Infinity Resources Enterprise was performing asbestos abatement work, which typically involves cleaning or removing asbestos — a mineral fiber.

The worker was working at 500 East 8th St. in KCMO at the time of the incident, under contract with New Horizons, a KCMO-based environmental organization.

OSHA is investigating New Horizons, Infinity Resources Enterprise and The Bernstein Companies — the owner of the building.

"OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties, if its investigation finds violations of safety and or health standards," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Labor, Chicago, said in a statement.

The employer reported the fatality of the worker to OSHA within 8 hours as the agency requires.

