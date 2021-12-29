OSHA investigating after trench collapses in Grain Valley; recovery efforts underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recovery efforts are underway after a trench collapsed in Grain Valley and killed a construction worker on Wednesday.

According to the Central Jackson Fire Protection District, authorities first responded to the 600 block of Southwest Hillside Drive just before noon.

Crews initially worked for about 25 minutes to free the man, but it was then switched to a recovery effort.

As of 3 p.m., the man's body was yet to be recovered.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also on scene investigating the collapse.

Crews were hoping to have the body recovered by 4 p.m.

This story is breaking and will be updated.