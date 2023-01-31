OSHA investigation finds KCMO mechanical contracting company failed to prevent 2022 electrocution death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal investigation found that Kansas City, Missouri-based mechanical contracting company U.S. Engineering Services did not follow procedures that would have prevented the electrocution death of a technician in August 2022 at University Academy in Kansas City, Missouri.

A release from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says that on Aug. 24, 2022, a U.S. Engineering Services fourth-year HVAC technician "came into contact with energized parts" while repairing a chiller unit in the college prep charter school's mechanical room, and died from electrocution.

"While the chiller’s fan motor was turned off using the building’s HVAC management system, neither a lock and/or tagout was placed on the unit control switch to ensure electrical power was drained from the coils and the air handler," the news release stated.

DOL's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found U.S. Engineering Services, an affiliate of U.S. Engineering, "failed to de-energize equipment and prevent equipment from unintentionally starting during repairs or maintenance."

The investigation also found that the company did not hold hazard assessments to ensure proper protective equipment (PPE) was onsite. Investigators found that arc flash PPE, safety equipment worn by workers around energized and de-energizing equipment, and lockout and tagout equipment, which help protect against exposure to hazardous energy from machinery, were not present when the incident occurred.

A release from the U.S. Department of Labor says a damaged extension cord was used at the site.

Another HVAC technician with the company "was fatally electrocuted while working on a rooftop air conditioning unit not drained of all its energy in Wichita, Kansas," the release stated.

OSHA cited the KCMO company for three serious and two repeat violations, along with proposed penalties amounting to $197,642.

“This worker’s death was avoidable," OSHA Area Director Karena Lorek said in a written statement. "Employers must follow well-known electrical safety procedures set forth in federal regulations and industry-recognized practices.”

