Ottawa High School prioritizes pathways to trade careers

OTTAWA, Kan. — A wing of Ottawa High School houses 21 Career Technical Education (CTE) programs, which help provide post-graduation employment opportunities for the 60 to 65% of its student body that does not go on to college.

A recent nationwide Gallup poll says 68% of current high school students say they have heard "a lot" about college, while only 23% of students say they've heard "a lot" about apprenticeships, certificates and vocational programs.

Ottawa High School senior Evan Hough says he has a plan for his future; he talked with his school counselor about it.

“We kind of had a sit-down talk about what kind of college I want to go to and it’s really settled me down that I want to go to a trade school, two year," he said.

Hough isn't alone; enrollment in vocational-focused community colleges rose 16% last year, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

“I feel like a lot of kids nowadays don’t want to go to college because it costs a lot," he said.

Hough takes a hands-on automotive maintenance class every day before heading to his after-school internship at a local auto shop.

“Out of high school I either want to go into technician or HVAC, and kind of pursue a life in electrical," he said.

John Batten/KSHB Danny "Buck" Reid

His teacher, Danny "Buck" Reid, says his class is a good opportunity for his students because the automotive industry is growing.

Compared to 2022, there was a 7% increase in students studying HVAC and vehicle maintenance and repair programs in 2023, according to Fortune.

“If you go to a trade school — more or less — you’re basically getting paid to go, especially if you go through one of the programs," Reid said.

Reid's students keep busy by repairing and working on the local community's — including Ottawa High School staff — cars, as well as tractors and other farm equipment.

“I gave them a skill set that will benefit them for their entire life," Reid said. "Even if they don’t use it as a professional, at least they know how to change oil, they can change their tires and brakes.”

John Batten/KSHB

And even if Reid's students don't plan on pursuing a career in automotive maintenance, Reid said his class provides an outlet for students and he's seen a change in their behavior.

"I have had a couple of them come up to me in the past week and said, 'I haven't been suspended this year,'" he said.

Ottawa High School offers CTE programs focused on anything from automotive maintenance to culinary to aerospace engineering. It's a priority for the school, where 30 to 35% of the student body goes on to receive post-secondary education, and the rest enter either the military or workforce, according to the principal.

