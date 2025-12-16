Ottawa, Kansas, offers $6,000 cash to attract new residents to the small town

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Would $6,000 entice you to move? If it does, consider Ottawa, Kansas.

The small town is rolling out the red carpet for potential new residents with a $6,000 cash incentive as part of the state's first-ever relocation program.

Basically, the program is using $3 million in state funding to help local communities create "please move here" packages.

"Our community is really ready and primed to be able to grow. And hopefully this program allows the degree to kind of jump start that," said Ryland Miller, Ottawa Chamber of Commerce president.

There are just a few requirements to apply. Applicants must be from outside the state, have a job secured before moving and maintain a household income of at least $55,000.

Here’s the link to learn more.

