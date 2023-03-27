Ottawa, Kansas, trash truck worker injured after explosion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trash collection worker in Ottawa, Kansas, was hospitalized early Monday morning after something in the truck exploded.

Police say the explosion happened just before 6 a.m. in the community about 55 miles south of Kansas City.

A spokesperson with the Ottawa police department said the worker had just compacted trash in the back of the truck when there was an explosion. A piece of debris struck the worker. The worker drove to Advent Health Ottawa with minor injuries.

Officials from the Ottawa Police and Fire Departments, the Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad and the ATF are on the scene near Advent Health Ottawa as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

