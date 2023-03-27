Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ottawa, Kansas, trash truck worker injured after explosion

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 9:35 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 10:35:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trash collection worker in Ottawa, Kansas, was hospitalized early Monday morning after something in the truck exploded.

Police say the explosion happened just before 6 a.m. in the community about 55 miles south of Kansas City.

A spokesperson with the Ottawa police department said the worker had just compacted trash in the back of the truck when there was an explosion. A piece of debris struck the worker. The worker drove to Advent Health Ottawa with minor injuries.

Officials from the Ottawa Police and Fire Departments, the Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad and the ATF are on the scene near Advent Health Ottawa as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.