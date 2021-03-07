Menu

Ottawa teen dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Franklin County

EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:22 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near Kentucky Road and Kingman Terrace in rural Franklin County.

Sheriff Jeff Richards said the initial investigation indicates a 2005 Chevrolet pickup was northbound on Kentucky Road and attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound Kingman Terrace. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over.

Four people were in the vehicle, and it's believed none were wearing seat belts.

Madison brooks, 17, of Ottawa, was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 785-229-1200.

