OU, Texas announce plans to leave Big 12 conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Universities of Texas and Oklahoma made official a long-swirling rumor Monday morning - they plan to leave the Big 12 Conference.

In releases posted on each school’s website, the schools have notified the Big 12 they do not plan to renew their grants of media rights when the expire in 2025.

Although reports have indicated the two schools are eyeing admission to the Southeastern Conference, the schools made no specific announcements of what’s next - or even a timeline.

“The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”

The announcement could bring into question the viability of the Big 12 Conference’s eight remaining members, a group that includes the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

The announcement also has Kansas City officials monitoring for any impacts to tournaments hosted in Kansas City.