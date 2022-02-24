'Our hearts are heavy': Prairie Village concerned for Ukrainian sister city amid Russia invasion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is hitting close to home for Prairie Village.

According to a city spokesperson, Prairie Village has a sister city relationship with Dolyna, Ukraine.

For several years, the city has welcomed delegations of visitors and has sent Prairie Village representatives to Dolyna.

There, Prairie Village reps shared and learned about education, culture, government and commerce.

"Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. For several years, Prairie Village has celebrated a sister city relationship with Dolyna, Ukraine," the city said in a statement.

Ukraine's health minister reported that 57 Ukrainians have been killed thus far in the invasion.