‘Our hearts go out’: Chiefs’ CEO Clark Hunt reacts to deadly flooding in Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt provided a statement on the deadly flooding in central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend that led to over 100 deaths and more than 160 people still missing.

“Our family is devastated by the tragedy in Central Texas,” Hunt said. “Our hearts go out to those grieving – in particular, to the parents who lost children, those who lost family members, and the far-too-many who have lost friends, neighbors, and loved ones."

The Hunt family lost 9-year-old Janie Hunt in the flooding.

Tavia Hunt, wife of Clark Hunt, posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives — including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend’s little girls,” Tavia Hunt wrote.

FC Dallas, which Hunt also serves as the chairman and CEO, along with Texas-based soccer clubs Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC, and Major League Soccer, are committing $500,000 to support relief and recovery efforts.

The funds will be directed toward both immediate disaster response and long-term trauma care, the soccer club said in a press release Wednesday.

