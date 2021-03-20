Outside disturbance leads to homicide at E 44th Street, Woodland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide after an outside disturbance call was upgraded to a shots-fired incident.

Police responded around 6 a.m. Saturday on a call of multiple people fighting in the 4400 block of Woodland Avenue. While en route, the call was updated.

Upon arrival, officers located a person, later identified as 31-year-old Byren Dennie, who had been shot laying in the street. He was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Detectives are interviewing a few witnesses.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.