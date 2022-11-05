Over 5,000 Evergy customers experience outages Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 5,000 Evergy customers experienced power outages early Saturday morning, according to Evergy's outage map .

The largest outage in the area, impacting around 3,000 customers was around the area of North Ridgeview Road and 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas.

A nearby outage stretched from East Harold Street to East Santa Fe Street, near North Kansas Avenue, was impacting an additional 837 Olathe customers.

By around 7:15 a.m., the number of outages was reduced to 279 after crews responded.