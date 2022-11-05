Over 5,000 Evergy customers experience outages Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 5,000 Evergy customers experienced power outages early Saturday morning, according to Evergy's outage map.
The largest outage in the area, impacting around 3,000 customers was around the area of North Ridgeview Road and 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas.
A nearby outage stretched from East Harold Street to East Santa Fe Street, near North Kansas Avenue, was impacting an additional 837 Olathe customers.
By around 7:15 a.m., the number of outages was reduced to 279 after crews responded.