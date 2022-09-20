Over 777k Missourians, 360k Kansans eligible for student debt relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House released data Tuesday morning that revealed 777,300 Missourians and 360,900 Kansans are eligible for student debt relief under President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness program.

Roughly 502,200 Pell Grant recipients in Missouri and 225,000 in Kansas are eligible for relief.

The Biden-Harris Administration projects 40 million Americans will experience some form of debt relief and 20 million will see their debt erased completely. An estimated 90% of eligible borrowers make less than $75,000 a year. No household in the top 5% of earners is eligible for debt relief.

The administration's plan seeks to help families recover from the COVID-19's financially trying effects and put a pause on payments until January 2023, according to the release.