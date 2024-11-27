Over 800 people receive Thanksgiving donations in KC's Ivanhoe Neighborhood

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant.

Hundreds of people in need of food this Thanksgiving stopped by the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Center Saturday morning to receive donations.

The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council partnered with Kanbe's Markets, the Santa Fe Area Council, and others to bring in fresh produce and turkeys so families could have a proper Thanksgiving meal.

Alana Henry - Interim Ex. Dir. Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council

“What we all I think recognize is that the need is so great in our communities," Said Alana Henry, interim executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council.

“Our hearts are full today. We’re blessed with an abundance of food for our families.”

It helps people like Sheila Crowell, who before she heard about the event worried how she'd come up with a Thanksgiving meal.

Sheila Crowell - thankful for donations

"It was truly, truly a blessing," she said. “Now we can sit down as a family and enjoy a meal without any worries or tears and enjoy one another. And just be thankful.”

Kanbe's Markets donated 1,450 pounds of fresh produce, which combined with the turkeys and non-perishables will feed the 847 people who came to the event.