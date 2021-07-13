Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overland Park Animal Control responds to call about baby goats

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Overland Park Police Department
Overland Park received a complaint about small goats and found two bottle-fed goats that had to be removed.
OP goats.jpeg
OP goats 4.jpeg
OP goats 3.jpeg
OP goat 2.jpeg
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 10:39:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Animal Control officers got to cuddle some baby goats on a call this week.

Someone filed a complaint about small goats in a neighborhood.

Animal Control arrived and found two goats that were still so young they needed bottle-fed, and were supposed to go to a Montessori school outside of town eventually to teach children about animal care.

Unfortunately, the animals had to be removed. The family understood, according to police.

The silver lining was that officers got to love on the babies while responding to the call.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!