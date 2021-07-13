Overland Park Animal Control responds to call about baby goats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Animal Control officers got to cuddle some baby goats on a call this week.

Someone filed a complaint about small goats in a neighborhood.

Animal Control arrived and found two goats that were still so young they needed bottle-fed, and were supposed to go to a Montessori school outside of town eventually to teach children about animal care.

Unfortunately, the animals had to be removed. The family understood, according to police.

The silver lining was that officers got to love on the babies while responding to the call.