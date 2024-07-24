Overland Park announces ‘final splash bash’ for Bluejacket Pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Overland Park says this pool season will be the last for Bluejacket Pool after serving the community for more than 50 years.

Overland Park Parks and Recreation is hosting a free “final splash bash” at the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

In a social media post Tuesday, city officials said the pool has reached the end of its useful life, and in recent years, has suffered “significant water loss due to leaks” which drove up repair and maintenance costs.

City officials plan to take feedback about the future of the park space, which is located near W. 101st Street and Bond Street.

“We know this news is disappointing,” the city said on Facebook. “However, this is an opportunity to reimagine the park space.”

The city says residents should stay tuned for ways they can get involved.

—