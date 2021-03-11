Overland Park apartment fire forces residents from their homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Overland Park residents were forced from their homes Thursday after a two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building.

The fire started just before 8 a.m. at Perry 81 Apartments in the 8000 block of Perry Street.

The Overland Park Fire Department reported that the fire was in the attic and on the second floor of the two-story building.

Investigators determined that unattended cooking likely caused the fire, according to an update Friday from Overland Park fire.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control because firefighters say the fire had spread to attic void spaces and chimney areas.

Overland Park police assisted with rescues and evacuations. One dog was rescued from a unit and no injuries were reported, but the fire displaced residents from 10 units.

"Overland Park Fire wants to thank officers from the Overland Park Police Department who effected rescues and evacuations prior to fire department arrival," the fire department said in a statement. "The officers quick actions, in a rapidly deteriorating situation where seconds count, likely saved resident lives."

Property managers were able to relocate those affected to other units.

Overland Park police, Lenexa and Shawnee fire, and Johnson County Med-ACT personnel assisted in the fire.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly named the apartment complex based on initial reports from the Overland Park Fire Department.