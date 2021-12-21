Overland Park approves ordinance requiring trash haulers to provide bulky item curbside services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council approved an ordinance on Monday night that will provide residents with curbside bulky items pick up services.

Under the ordinance, trash haulers must provide the service at least once a year.

Previously, the city contracted trash haulers to provide the service to half of the city's residents every other year, or a limited number of weekends each fall.

Residents will schedule pickup dates for large items and finalize details with their trash haulers.

The new ordinance will take effect in 2022.