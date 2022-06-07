Overland Park budget proposal holds line on property taxes, recommends 14.3% increase in budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The proposed 2023 Overland Park budget holds line on property taxes and recommends a 14.3% increase in the city budget.

Those details and many others were given to Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog and the city council at Monday's meeting of the Committee of the Whole.

The budget keeps the city's property tax at its current rate.

In addition, property values are expected to jump 10% next year and sales and use taxes are expected to grow, according to a city news release.

Among the spending proposals are adding another forestry crew to maintain the tree canopy in parks, city facilities and along median and trails, the release states.

The proposed budget also provides more money for the Police Department's Crisis Action Team and victim assistance fund.

With the city of Kansas City, Kansas, the victim of a recent devastating cyber-attack, city staff recommends more money for security improvements to the city's computer network.

Council committees will consider budget proposals for their areas in June and July, according to the news release.

The city council will hold public hearings on the 2023 budget on August 1 and September 12.

A final vote on 2023 budget is scheduled for September, according to the news release.

—