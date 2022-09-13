Overland Park City Council approves 2023 budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park's City Council passed the 2023 budget Monday night.

According to a release from the city, the budget maintains the city's current property tax rate of 14.578 mills.

The city predicts assessed valuation for properties to grow by 10-percent, generating an additional six million dollars in property tax revenue.

The city expects sales and use tax revenue collections to also increase.

The city says the budget addresses challenges in hiring police officers through internships and a cadet program.

It also adds additional funding to the Police Department's crisis action team and victim assistance program.

The budget also adds an additional forestry crew and Public Works Department staff.

Overland Park's budget goes into effect January 1, 2023.

You can read the whole budget by clicking here.

