Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overland Park City Council approves expansion of 69 Highway toll lane project

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Keegan
Wednesday the Kansas Department of Transportation will host its first public town hall meeting to discuss plans to expand U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park, Kansas, from 103rd Street to 179th Street.
69 highway1.jpg
Posted at 2:45 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 03:45:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council approved an expansion of the 69 Highway Toll Lane project on Monday night.

The Council approved expanding its agreement with the state to include reconstruction of the 167th Street interchange, allowing the city to add ramps from northbound 69 Highway to 167th Street and from 167th Street to southbound 69 Highway.

The city will also expand 167th Street to a four-lane street from Metcalf to Antioch.

The city says the expansion will cost an estimated $30 million.

$10 million of that will come from the city and will be paid for through the toll lane being added as part of the 69 Highway expansion.

The remaining $20 million will be paid for through state and federal money.

In June, Overland Park approved adding an express toll lane to 69 Highway between West 103rd and West 197th Streets.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage