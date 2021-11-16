Overland Park City Council approves expansion of 69 Highway toll lane project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council approved an expansion of the 69 Highway Toll Lane project on Monday night.

The Council approved expanding its agreement with the state to include reconstruction of the 167th Street interchange, allowing the city to add ramps from northbound 69 Highway to 167th Street and from 167th Street to southbound 69 Highway.

The city will also expand 167th Street to a four-lane street from Metcalf to Antioch.

The city says the expansion will cost an estimated $30 million.

$10 million of that will come from the city and will be paid for through the toll lane being added as part of the 69 Highway expansion.

The remaining $20 million will be paid for through state and federal money.

In June, Overland Park approved adding an express toll lane to 69 Highway between West 103rd and West 197th Streets.